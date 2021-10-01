Skip to main content

India's energy demand grows at slower pace in September

Power generating windmill turbines are pictured during the inauguration ceremony of the new 25 MW ReNew Power wind farm at Kalasar village in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: ENERGY BUSINESS)/File Photo

CHENNAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - India's fuel and electricity consumption grew at a slower pace in September compared with August, government data showed on Friday, despite a recovery in factory activity.

Sale of gasoil, which accounts for about two-fifths of India's refined fuel demand, by state retailers rose 0.79% in September, preliminary government data showed. Gasoil sales rose 16% in August compared with last year.

Electricity consumption rose 0.8% in September, compared with 17.1% growth in August, data from federal grid regulator POSOCO showed.

India's factory activity improved last month as a recovery in the economy from the pandemic-induced slump boosted demand and output, a private survey showed on Friday. read more

It was not immediately clear why there was a slump in the pace of energy demand growth.

Gasoline sales rose 6.57% in September, compared with a 13.6% rise in August.

State-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets.

Below is a table of India' preliminary fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.

