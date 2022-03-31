1 minute read
India's Feb infrastructure output grows 3.7% year on year
NEW DELHI, March 31 (Reuters) - India's infrastructure output in February expanded 5.8% year on year, government data showed on Thursday.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, rose by 11% year on year over the April-February period, the data showed.
Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; editing by Jason Neely
