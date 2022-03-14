India's Feb trade deficit widens to $20.88 bln - trade ministry

A labourer reacts as he carries a sack at a wholesale market in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in February widened to $20.88 billion from $13.12 billion during a year ago period, revised data released by the government showed on Monday.

India's merchandise exports rose by a one-fourth to $34.57 billion from $27.63 billion a year earlier, while imports rose 36.07% to $55.45 billion in February from $40.75 billion last year.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed

