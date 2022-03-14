1 minute read
India's February WPI inflation accelerates to 13.11% y/y
NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (INWPI=ECI) accelerated to 13.11% in February from the previous month's 12.96%, government data showed on Monday.
February's figure was higher than 12.10% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, amid higher fuel prices, which were up 31.50% on the year, versus 32.27% in January.
Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill
