India's February WPI inflation accelerates to 13.11% y/y

Labourers load consumer goods onto supply trucks at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (INWPI=ECI) accelerated to 13.11% in February from the previous month's 12.96%, government data showed on Monday.

February's figure was higher than 12.10% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, amid higher fuel prices, which were up 31.50% on the year, versus 32.27% in January.

