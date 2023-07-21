India's Federal Bank raises 9.59 bln rupees from IFC via preferential issue

MUMBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - India's Federal Bank (FED.NS) has raised 9.59 billion Indian rupees ($116.92 million) via preferential issues of shares to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

The shares were issued at a price of 131.91 per share and were approved by the board on Friday, the bank said in a notification to exchanges.

Post the acquisition, IFC and related entities will hold equity of nearly 8% in the bank.

Separately, the bank's board also approved the raising of 80 billion rupees via the issue of debt instruments, it said.

($1 = 82.0225 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Ira Dugal; Editing by Janane Venkatraman

