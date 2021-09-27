India's federal govt to borrow $68.15 bln over second half of 2021/22 - statement

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India's federal government plans to borrow 5.03 trillion Indian rupees ($68.15 billion) in bonds in the October-March period, it said in a statement on Monday.

The government borrowed 7.02 trillion rupees in the April-September period. New Delhi had already said it aimed to borrow 12.06 trillion rupees in bonds in the current financial year, which runs through March 2022.

($1 = 73.8130 Indian rupees)

