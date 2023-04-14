India's federal police to question Delhi chief minister in liquor probe - source















NEW DELHI, April 14 (Reuters) - India's federal police will question Delhi's chief minister, seen as one of the main opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of an investigation into the capital's liquor policy, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party that rules Delhi's city government, has been called for questioning on Sunday, the person said. Kejriwal's deputy, Manish Sisodia, was arrested in February and is currently in jail in connection with the same case.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Krishna N. Das











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.