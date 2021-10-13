Skip to main content

India

India's fuel demand rose 5.2% y/y in September

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand rose 5.2% in September compared with the same month last year to 15.92 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Wednesday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6% higher from a year earlier at 2.60 million tonnes, while diesel sales rose 0.5% year-on-year to 5.51 million tonnes, the data showed.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

