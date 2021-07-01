Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

India's fuel sales recover in June - preliminary data

1 minute read

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

NEW DELHI, July 1 (Reuters) - Indian state refiners' gasoline and gasoil sales rose in June compared with a month earlier, preliminary industry data showed on Thursday, as states across the country eased coronavirus-related restrictions as cases fell.

Gasoline sales by state refiners rose 29.4%, while diesel sales were up 18.5% in June compared with May, the data showed. Sales had declined by about a fifth in May from a month earlier due to lockdowns across the country. read more

Sales of gasoline were up 5.7% from the same period in the previous year, but diesel sales were down 1.8%, the data showed.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 5:09 AM UTCIndia's factory activity shrinks for first time in 11 months amid COVID-19 crisis

India's factory activity contracted for the first time in almost a year in June as restrictions to contain the deadly second wave of the coronavirus triggered declines in demand and output that pushed firms to cut more jobs, a private survey showed on Thursday.

IndiaIndia reports 48,786 new COVID-19 cases
IndiaIndia's Zydus Cadila seeks emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine
IndiaIndia's June jobless rate falls to 9.17% -private think-tank CMIE
IndiaIndia's Gill may miss England series with injury: Times of India

India opener Shubman Gill could miss the five-test series against England due to a leg injury, the Times of India and other local media reports said on Thursday.