India's GDP growth could top 7% in FY23 - RBI governor Das

2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund
Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, participates in a news conference at the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

NEW DELHI, May 24 (Reuters) - India's gross domestic product growth could be above 7% for 2022-23, the central bank governor said on Wednesday, adding that such an outcome, if realised, should not come as a surprise.

There is also a possibility that GDP growth for the last financial year could be higher, Shaktikanta Das said at an event in New Delhi.

Reporting by Nikunj Ohri in New Delhi, writing by Siddhi Nayak in Mumbai; Editing by Sonia Cheema

