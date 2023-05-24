India's GDP growth could top 7% in FY23 - RBI governor Das















NEW DELHI, May 24 (Reuters) - India's gross domestic product growth could be above 7% for 2022-23, the central bank governor said on Wednesday, adding that such an outcome, if realised, should not come as a surprise.

There is also a possibility that GDP growth for the last financial year could be higher, Shaktikanta Das said at an event in New Delhi.

Reporting by Nikunj Ohri in New Delhi, writing by Siddhi Nayak in Mumbai; Editing by Sonia Cheema











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.