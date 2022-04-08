1 minute read
India's gross tax receipts for 2021/22 estimated at over $356 bln - official
NEW DELHI, April 8 (Reuters) - India's gross federal tax collections rose to 27.07 trillion rupees ($356.82 billion) in 2021/22 financial year ending in March, a top finance ministry official told reporters on Friday, surpassing the revised target by a wide margin.
In February, Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister had upwardly revised the tax receipts' target to 25.16 trillion rupees from earlier estimate of 22.17 trillion rupees for the 2021/22 financial year.
($1 = 75.8650 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
