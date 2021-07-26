India's Haldia plans cracker maintenance in August

New Delhi, July 26 (Reuters) - India's Haldia Petrochemicals plans to begin 30 days of maintenance at its naphtha cracker complex in the eastern state of West Bengal on Aug. 1, a company source said on Monday.

The cracker with a capacity of 700,000 tonnes per year, could be shut from Aug.1 provided no new coronavirus restriction was imposed in the state, another source with knowledge of the matter said.

The company expected to resume operations at the cracker in first week of September, the source added.

Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Edmund Blair

