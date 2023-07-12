India's HCLTech reports Q1 profit increase on strong deal wins

BENGALURU, July 12 (Reuters) - HCLTech (HCLT.NS), India's No.3 IT services exporter, reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong deal momentum despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The Bengaluru-based company's net profit rose 7.7% to 35.34 billion rupees ($430.2 million) in the quarter ended June 30. ($1 = 82.1424 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru

