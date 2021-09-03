Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

India's HDFC Life Insurance to buy Exide Life for $915 mln

BENGALURU, Sept 3 (Reuters) - HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd (HDFL.NS) said on Friday it will buy the life insurance unit of battery maker Exide Industries Ltd (EXID.NS) for 66.87 billion rupees ($915.50 million), as it seeks to increase its customer base.

As part of the deal, HDFC Life will issue 87 million shares to Exide Industries at 685 rupees per share and a cash payout of 7.26 billion rupees, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing.

Exide Life will be merged into HDFC Life after the acquisition is completed.

Exide Industries has till date made a total investment of 16.8 billion rupees in Exide life.

"It (the deal) would enhance insurance penetration and further our purpose of providing financial protection to a wider customer base," HDFC Life Chairman Deepak Parekh said.

($1 = 73.0420 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

