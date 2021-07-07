Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

India's health minister quits before Modi's cabinet rejig - source

NEW DELHI, July 7 (Reuters) - India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has resigned ahead of a cabinet reshuffle planned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Wednesday, a source close to the minister told Reuters.

Harsh Vardhan was leading the government's fight against the pandemic which has killed hundreds of thousands in April-May and left the health care system reeling.

"He has submitted his resignation," an aide said. Modi is expected to name a successor later on Wednesday.

