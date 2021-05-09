Skip to main content

IndiaIndia's Hero MotoCorp extends shutdown at its plants due to pandemic

An employee works on a motorbike inside a Hero MotoCorp service station in Ahmedabad, India, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's largest motorbike maker, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HROM.NS) , extended a shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India till May 16, a day after Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS) announced a similar move, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hero's decision was made to ensure safety of its workforce and to break the virus chain, the company said in a statement on Sunday. Hero MotoCorp had suspended its manufacturing operations in April.

India's largest carmaker, Maruti, on Saturday extended a planned maintenance shutdown until May 16. read more

It was not immediately clear if Maruti's shutdown was to ensure safety of its workers or due to lower demand.

The coronavirus pandemic pushed India's passenger vehicle sales to their lowest in six years, annual data from an auto industry body showed last month, with the sector bracing for further fallout from a recent surge in cases. read more

India on Sunday reported more than 4,000 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 242,362. Cases rose by 403,738, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 22.3 million. read more

