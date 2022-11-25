India's Hero MotoCorp to raise two-wheeler prices from next month















BENGALURU, Nov 25 (Reuters) - India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HROM.NS), the world's largest two-wheeler maker by sales, said on Friday it would increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters from Dec. 1 by up to 1,500 Indian rupees ($18.37) due to costs related to inflation.

"The exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

($1 = 81.6750 Indian rupees)

