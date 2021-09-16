India's Hero Motocorp to raise vehicle prices to offset commodity costs

An employee works on a motorbike inside a Hero MotoCorp service station in Ahmedabad, India, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

BENGALURU, Sept 16 (Reuters) - India's Hero Motocorp Ltd (HROM.NS) said on Thursday it would increase prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to 3,000 rupees ($40.81), starting Sept. 20 to offset the impact of increasing commodity prices.

The exact quantum of increase will depend on the model and the market, Hero said.

This was the two-wheeler maker's third price hike in a year following revisions in April and July.

Higher steel prices have hit auto makers and have forced them to pass on the price hike to customers.

India's top carmaker, Maruti Suzuki Ltd (MRTI.NS), had hiked prices five times this year, while Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) have also increased prices.

Hero said it remains optimistic about demand as it gears up for the upcoming festive season in the country.

($1 = 73.5170 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

