NEW DELHI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output (INIP=ECI) contracted 4% in October compared to the same month a year earlier, hit by a fall in manufacturing, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 0.3% increase in October compared to 3.1% rise in the previous month.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.