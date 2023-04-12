India's industrial output rose 5.6% y/y in February















NEW DELHI, April 12 (Reuters) - India's annual industrial output (INIP=ECI) rose 5.6% in February from a year earlier helped by growth in manufacturing and electricity generation, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an expansion of 5.1%.

In January, the output rose 5.2%. In April-February, industrial output grew 5.5% from the same period a year earlier.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 15% of the Indian economy, rose 5.3% year-on-year in February. Electricity generation during February rose 8.2% over the same period a year earlier, while mining activities increased 4.6%, the data showed.

Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; editing by Jason Neely











