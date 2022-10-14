India's Infosys jumps on upbeat outlook, buyback plans

The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo















BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian IT major Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) rose as much as 4.6% to a one-month high on Friday, after it raised revenue outlook and announced a $1.13 billion share buyback.

The Bengaluru-based firm now expects 15%-16% revenue growth in the fiscal year ending March, compared with 14%-16% earlier. read more

It reported a better-than-expected 11% rise in second quarter profit on strong margin expansion and outsourcing order wins.

The shares marked their sharpest intraday percentage gain since May 30.

($1 = 82.2240 Indian rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.