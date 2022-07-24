India's Infosys misses profit expectations as costs surge

An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/

BENGALURU, July 24 (Reuters) - India's Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) on Sunday reported June-quarter profit that missed estimates, hurt by higher employee expenses, but the IT services company raised its annual revenue outlook, citing a strong demand outlook.

The Bengaluru-based company expects revenue growth of 14%-16% for the financial year to March, slightly up from its view of 13%-15% forecast in April.

Infosys retained its guidance for operating margins for the year at 21%-23%, unchanged from its April forecast.

Operating margins for Infosys for the June quarter came in at 20.1%, down 3.6% year-on-year.

Infosys' larger IT rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) and also smaller rivals such as HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) have seen their margins erode as they battle a higher sector-wide talent churn and try to retain employees.

Infosys's consolidated net profit stood at 53.60 billion rupees ($12.53 million), compared with 51.95 billion rupees a year earlier, it reported.

Analysts had expected a profit of 56.26 billion rupees, Refinitiv data shows.

Revenue from operations jumped 24% to 344.70 billion rupees.

($1 = 79.8300 Indian rupees)

