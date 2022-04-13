1 minute read
India's Infosys to move business out of Russia
BENGALURU, April 13 (Reuters) - Indian software behemoth Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) said on Wednesday it is moving its business out of Russia and is pursuing alternate options against the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict.
Several other global IT and software players including Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) and SAP SE (SAPG.DE) have either suspended or paused all operations in Russia. read more
Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru and Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
