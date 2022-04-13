India's Infosys profit rises 12%, forecasts higher full-year revenue

An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

BENGALURU, April 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) on Wednesday forecast an annual revenue growth of 13% to 15% in constant-currency terms as the Indian software behemoth wins more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital presence.

The company's revenue for the January-March period rose 22.7% jump to 322.76 billion rupees.

Infosys and rivals Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) and Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) have raked in billions of dollars in contracts over the past two years as businesses step up investments in services from cloud computing to cyber security.

Bengaluru-based Infosys' consolidated net profit climbed to 56.86 billion rupees ($746.87 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 50.76 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 76.1310 Indian rupees)

