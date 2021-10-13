Skip to main content

India's Infosys raises annual revenue outlook on digital services demand

The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

BENGALURU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) on Wednesday raised its annual revenue outlook, as India's second-largest IT services firm bets on more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company forecast revenue to rise between 16.5% and 17.5% in the financial year to March 2022, compared to its July prediction of 14% to 16% growth. It maintained its margin forecast for fiscal 2022 at 22% to 24%.

India's $194 billion IT services sector has been a big pandemic winner, thanks to the pandemic-induced surge in demand for services such as cloud computing, digital payment infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Bengaluru-based Infosys said large deal signings stood at $2.15 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $2.6 billion in the June quarter and $3.15 billion a year earlier.

Its consolidated net profit came in at 54.21 billion rupees ($719.48 million), beating the analysts' average estimate of 52.74 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue from operations climbed 20.5% to 296.02 billion rupees.

($1 = 75.3460 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Aditya Soni

