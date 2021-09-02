Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

India's interests come before vaccine exports, says health ministry

1 minute read
1/2

People wait in a queue to receive the vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a cinema hall in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - India would resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines only after its own interests are taken care of, a health ministry official said on Thursday, as a recent surge in immunisations raised hopes of foreign sales that have been barred since mid-April.

"Every country works with an aim of keeping its people, economy and social system safe," Rajesh Bhushan told a weekly news conference.

"Even the public health response to COVID is governed by those goals. So we will also try to achieve those goals and see when would be the right time to export vaccines."

Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Rama Venkat Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 5:53 AM UTC

India has most COVID-19 cases in two months, worst-hit Kerala in focus

India reported the biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in two months on Thursday, as the government worries about the virus spreading from the most-affected Kerala state, schools reopening, and the start of the festival season.

India
India's interests come before vaccine exports, says health ministry
India
India locks down restive Kashmir after burial of separatist leader
India
EXCLUSIVE Apple hit with antitrust case in India over in-app payments issues
India
India's gasoline demand seen hitting record as COVID curbs ease