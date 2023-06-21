India's IT dept conducts survey action at 5 Shree Cement locations - CNBC-TV18
BENGALURU, June 21 (Reuters) - India's income tax (IT) department was conducting a survey action at five locations of Shree Cement (SHCM.NS) in the north-western state of Rajasthan, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The Kolkata-headquartered cement firm and IT department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
A survey action by the IT department is an investigative procedure carried out to ascertain a taxpayer's actual income in a financial year, the report said.
Section 80-IA of the IT Act, under which Wednesday's action was being conducted, provides for the deduction of 100% of profit and gains derived from specific businesses for 10 consecutive assessment years.
Shree Cement's shares fell as much as 2.7% on the news, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since May 24.
