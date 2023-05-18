India's ITC beats profit estimates on steady demand















BENGALURU/CHENNAI, May 18 (Reuters) - India's ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by solid demand for tobacco products as well as other consumer goods.

The cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate's profit rose 21% to 50.87 billion rupees ($622 million) in the quarter ended March 31, it said in an exchange filing.

Analysts, on an average, had expected a profit of 49.84 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.