India's Jan-March quarter GDP growth at 6.1% y/y - government















NEW DELHI, May 31 (Reuters) - India's economy grew 6.1% in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, accelerating from 4.4% in the previous quarter, helped by a pickup in manufacturing activity, government data showed on Wednesday.

The reading was above the 5% expansion forecast in a Reuters analysts poll.

For the 2022/23 fiscal year, economic growth was revised upwards to 7.2% from an earlier estimate of 7%.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Andrew Heavens











