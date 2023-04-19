India's JSW Steel plans to sell specialty steel to Russia -company source















MUMBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - India's JSW Steel (JSTL.NS) plans to sell specialty steel products to Russia this year, a senior company official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We plan to sell some specialty products, including color-coated steel to Russia," the official said, declining to be identified owing to the sensitive nature of discussions.

JSW Steel did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Reporting by Neha Arora in Mumbai Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.