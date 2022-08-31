India's July infrastructure output grows 4.5% y/y

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Labourers work at a construction site of a metro rail station in Kolkata, India July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - India's infrastructure output expanded 4.5% year-on-year in July, government data showed on Wednesday.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, rose by 11.5% year-on-year over the April-July period, the data showed.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar

