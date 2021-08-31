Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

India's July infrastructure output grows 9.4% y/y

A worker shovels coal in a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - India's infrastructure output in July rose 9.4% year-on-year, government data on Tuesday showed.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity, and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, rose by 21.2% on year in April-July, the data showed.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Andrew Heavens

