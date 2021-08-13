Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

India's July merchandise exports up 49.9% y/y

NEW DELHI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - India's merchandise exports rose for the eighth straight month in July to $35.43 billion, up 49.85% from a year earlier, revised trade data released by the government showed on Friday.

Imports in July rose 62.99% to $46.40 billion, driven by a rise in oil and gold imports, resulting in a trade deficit of $10.97 billion, a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

India has set a target of $400 billion in merchandise exports for the current fiscal year ending in March 2022, compared to $291.2 billion in the previous fiscal year.

