India's July monsoon rains seen at 94% to 106% - weather office

A farmer working in a paddy field is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura August 9, 2010. In 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

NEW DELHI, July 1 (Reuters) - India is likely to receive monsoon rainfall between 94% to 106% of a long-term average in July, the state-run India Meteorological Department said on Friday, the most crucial month for the planting of critical crops such as rice.

India received 8% lower rainfall than average in June because of scanty monsoon in the central parts of the country. read more

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Toby Chopra

