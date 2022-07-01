1 minute read
India's July monsoon rains seen at 94% to 106% - weather office
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW DELHI, July 1 (Reuters) - India is likely to receive monsoon rainfall between 94% to 106% of a long-term average in July, the state-run India Meteorological Department said on Friday, the most crucial month for the planting of critical crops such as rice.
India received 8% lower rainfall than average in June because of scanty monsoon in the central parts of the country. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.