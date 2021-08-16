India's July WPI inflation eases to 11.16% y/y - govt

People shop at a crowded wholesale vegetable market after authorities eased coronavirus restrictions, following a drop in COVID-19 cases, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 11.16% in July from the previous month's 12.07%, helped by lower increases in the cost of fuel and food items, government data showed on Monday.

Food prices rose 4.46% in July on the year compared to 6.66% in the previous month while prices of fuel items were up 26.02% year-on-year compared to 32.83% in June, the data showed.

A low-base effect also contributed to the WPI inflation in July, since it stood at minus 0.25% in the corresponding month of 2020.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Christopher Cushing

