India's June industrial output grows 13.6 % yr/yr- govt

A worker pours molten iron from a ladle to make automobile spare parts inside an iron casting factory in Ahmedabad, India, January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output (INIP=ECI) grew 13.6% from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, a sharp recovery reflecting a base effect due to the pandemic lockdown that hit economic activity last year.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 13.5% in June.

