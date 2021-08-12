India
India's June industrial output grows 13.6 % yr/yr- govt
1 minute read
NEW DELHI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output (INIP=ECI) grew 13.6% from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, a sharp recovery reflecting a base effect due to the pandemic lockdown that hit economic activity last year.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 13.5% in June.
Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.