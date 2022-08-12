India's June industrial output up 12.3%

1 minute read

A worker operates a knitting machine at a textile factory of Texport Industries in Hindupur town in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

NEW DELHI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - India's annual industrial output (INIP=ECI) rose 12.3% year-on-year in June, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 10.7% in June, compared with a 19.6% increase in the previous month.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Manoj Kumar Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.