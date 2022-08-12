1 minute read
India's June industrial output up 12.3%
NEW DELHI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - India's annual industrial output (INIP=ECI) rose 12.3% year-on-year in June, government data showed on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 10.7% in June, compared with a 19.6% increase in the previous month.
Reporting by Manoj Kumar Editing by Mark Heinrich
