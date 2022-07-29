1 minute read
India's June infrastructure output grows 12.7% y/y
NEW DELHI, July 29 (Reuters) - India's infrastructure output expanded 12.7% year-on-year in June, government data showed on Friday.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, rose 13.7% in April-June period, the data showed.
Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
