Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

India's June jobless rate falls to 9.17% -private think-tank CMIE

1 minute read

Labourers walk along a street next to a Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. manufacturing plant in Manesar in the northern state of Haryana, India, August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/Files

NEW DELHI, July 1 (Reuters) - India’s June unemployment rate fell to 9.17% from the May figure of 11.90%, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Thursday.

Most economic activities have resumed in the south Asian nation after state governments eased pandemic curbs following a fall in coronavirus infections, which peaked in May.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 3:53 AM UTCIndia reports 48,786 new COVID-19 cases

India reported on Thursday 48,786 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed, with the active caseload at 523,257.

IndiaIndia's Zydus Cadila seeks emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine
IndiaIndia's June jobless rate falls to 9.17% -private think-tank CMIE
IndiaIndia says U.S. social media giants must obey its laws
IndiaIndia's Bharat Biotech says regulatory steps taken for Brazil vaccine contract