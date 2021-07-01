India's June jobless rate falls to 9.17% -private think-tank CMIE

Labourers walk along a street next to a Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. manufacturing plant in Manesar in the northern state of Haryana, India, August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/Files

NEW DELHI, July 1 (Reuters) - India’s June unemployment rate fell to 9.17% from the May figure of 11.90%, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Thursday.

Most economic activities have resumed in the south Asian nation after state governments eased pandemic curbs following a fall in coronavirus infections, which peaked in May.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

