India
India's June jobless rate falls to 9.17% -private think-tank CMIE
NEW DELHI, July 1 (Reuters) - India’s June unemployment rate fell to 9.17% from the May figure of 11.90%, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Thursday.
Most economic activities have resumed in the south Asian nation after state governments eased pandemic curbs following a fall in coronavirus infections, which peaked in May.
Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
