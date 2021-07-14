Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

India's June WPI inflation eases to 12.07% y/y -govt

1 minute read

A vendor sleeps as his son waits for customers at their roadside vegetable shop in New Delhi, India, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI, July 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 12.07% in June from the previous month's record of 12.94%, despite a spike in costs of fuel and manufactured goods, government data showed on Wednesday.

Fuel prices rose 32.83% in June on the year while prices of manufactured items were up 10.88%, the data showed.

A low-base effect also contributed to the WPI inflation in June, since it stood at (-) 1.81% in the corresponding month of 2020.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Aftab Ahmed and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:11 AM UTCIndia reports 38,792 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

India on Wednesday reported 38,792 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, data from health ministry showed, with daily deaths rising by 624.

IndiaIndian shares slip as banks drag; Infosys earnings awaited
IndiaAfter a lull, India's monsoon splashes entire country, easing crop concerns
IndiaIn India's remote Sundarbans, boats full of vaccines bring hope
IndiaAt least 2 dead after heavy rains swamp hilly northern Indian state