India's Kansai Nerolac reports nearly 4-fold profit surge in Q4
BENGALURU, May 8 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KANE.NS) reported a nearly four-fold surge in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, helped by an increase in demand for its decorative paints and a drop in some raw material costs.
The paint maker's consolidated net profit in the quarter ended March 31 rose to 937.7 million rupees ($11.5 million), from 247.3 million rupees a year earlier.
Revenue for the company, owned by Japan's Kansai Paint Co Ltd (4613.T), rose nearly 13% in the quarter, while its cost of materials consumed fell over 5%.
The company also approved the issue of one bonus share for every two shares.
WHY IT MATTERS
Nerolac has reported either a dip in profit or a smaller-than-expected profit growth in three of the last four quarters.
High volatility in crude, which accounts for about 30% of raw material costs, has corrected from its 2022 high of $139.13 per barrel in March last year when it inflated Nerolac's cost of materials consumed to over 18%.
PEER COMPARISON
