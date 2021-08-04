Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India's largest bank reports record quarterly profit as bad loan provisions drop

A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata, India, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI.NS), the country's largest lender by assets, reported a record quarterly profit that also beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday, helped by a sharp drop in provisions for soured assets.

Net profit rose 55% to 65.04 billion rupees ($876.79 million) for the three months ended June 30, from 41.89 billion rupees a year earlier, as bad loan provisions fell 46.6%, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 61.09 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Slippages, or the fresh addition of bad loans, jumped more than four-fold to 156.66 billion rupees.

The gross bad loan ratio at SBI, which had at the end of the March-quarter downplayed concerns around asset quality, ticked up to 5.32% from 4.98% a quarter earlier. read more

The results come as many Indian banks struggle to contain bad loan additions, especially in the retail portfolio, as the second COVID-19 wave and resultant lockdowns hit economic activity, limited borrowers' ability to repay loans and affected collections.

SBI shares, which have outperformed the Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) with a more than 60% jump to record highs this year, were up 3% after the results.

($1 = 74.1800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

