India's largest winemaker Sula inches up in market debut















BENGALURU, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sula Vineyards Ltd (SULA.NS) inched up on its trading debut on Thursday, valuing the wine maker at 30.4 billion Indian rupees ($367.64 million), after drawing a weaker-than-expected response to its initial public offering last week.

The stock listed at 361 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, at a 1.1% premium to its offer price of 357 rupees.

($1 = 82.6900 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.