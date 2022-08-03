1 minute read
India's Larsen & Toubro to issue 4-month CP - traders
MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS) plans to raise funds through issuance of commercial paper maturing in nearly four months, four merchant bankers said on Wednesday.
The company will offer a yield of 5.90% on this issue, and has received commitments worth around 10 billion rupees ($126.25 million) so far, the bankers said.
The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL and the issue will mature on Nov. 30.
($1 = 79.2060 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Editing by Vidya Ranganathan
