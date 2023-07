BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - India's Larsen & Toubro shares rise as much as 3.1% on Wednesday after a bigger than expected 46.5% rise in first-quarter profit.

It also approved a buyback of shares worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.22 billion).

($1 = 81.8700 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru

