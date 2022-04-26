India's LIC likely to file preliminary IPO prospectus on Tuesday - sources

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken February 20, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Mumbai, April 26 (Reuters) - India's Life Insurance Corporation is likely to file a preliminary IPO prospectus on Tuesday, sources said.

The Indian government is looking to sell a 3.5% stake in state-owned insurance behemoth and the IPO is likely to open in the first week of May.

Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.