India's license mandate for laptop, tablet imports, in compliance with WTO - source
NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India will impose a licensing requirement for imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers to ensure security of its citizens, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, adding the decision was in compliance with the World Trade Organization's requirements.
Reporting by Shivangi Acharya, writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Bernadette Baum
