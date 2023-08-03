India's license mandate for laptop, tablet imports, in compliance with WTO - source

A boy tries to use an Apple laptop at a computer shop in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/file photo

NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India will impose a licensing requirement for imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers to ensure security of its citizens, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, adding the decision was in compliance with the World Trade Organization's requirements.

