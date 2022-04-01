India's March exports touch $40.38 bln - govt source

NEW DELHI, April 1 (Reuters) - India's merchandise exports touched a record $40.38 billion, while imports rose to $59.07 billion, a government source said on Friday, referring to provisional trade data.

Monthly trade deficit in March was estimated at $18.69 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

Merchandise exports for the financial year 2021/22 ending in March touched $417.81 billion while imports rose to $610.22 billion, the source said.

