India's March fuel demand rises 4.2% year-on-year

April 11 (Reuters) - India's fuel demand rose 4.2% in March compared with the same month last year, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Monday.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 19.41 million tonnes.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6.2% higher from a year earlier at 2.91 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 9.9% to 2.48 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 13.2% to 1.11 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 11.6% lower, while fuel oil use advanced 14.4% in March.

