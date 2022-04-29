India's March infrastructure output grows 4.3% year over year

Labourers work at a construction site of a metro rail station in Kolkata, India July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI, April 29 (Reuters) - India's infrastructure output expanded 4.3% year on year in March, government data showed on Friday.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, rose 10.4% in the fiscal year that ended in March, compared to a 6.4% contraction in previous fiscal year, the data showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed

