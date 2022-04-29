1 minute read
India's March infrastructure output grows 4.3% year over year
NEW DELHI, April 29 (Reuters) - India's infrastructure output expanded 4.3% year on year in March, government data showed on Friday.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, rose 10.4% in the fiscal year that ended in March, compared to a 6.4% contraction in previous fiscal year, the data showed.
Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed
